Winds disrupt business

Otago Airspread co-owners Des Neill and his son Ryan Neill at Gore Airfield. PHOTO: ALLIED MEDIA FILES

Stronger than normal winds are hampering contractors applying spray and fertiliser in the South.

Earth Sciences New Zealand research meteorologist Richard Turner said mean wind speeds for most of Otago and Southland were between 30% and 80% higher than normal last month.

October was usually a windy month, he said.

Average gusts were between 20% and 60% above normal for most of the South in October.

Otago Airspread co-owner Ryan Neill, of Gore, said strong winds had reduced the number of days pilots could apply fertiliser from its fleet of fixed-wing aircraft.

"It has made it tough to get anything done."

Fortunately, the business had five aircraft so when conditions allowed, all of the fleet could be deployed to complete the work.

"We have made the most of the small opportunities we’ve had. It has hurt but we are fortunate to have that capability."

Continuous wet conditions in Southland last spring made it challenging to do business, as airstrips were too soft for trucks and planes to travel on.

A dry winter and August in Southland this year had made ground conditions easier to operate on, he said.

Farmgate commodity prices had improved since his family opened a Southland branch more than a year ago.

Farmers had a positive economic outlook, he said.

"It is back to almost normal."

Some farmers remained cautious with their spending, waiting until they were paid by their meat processor, he said.

Central Heliwork owner and operator Paul Booth, of Roxburgh, said the strong winds were negatively affecting his business.

"It’s absolutely crippling me. In October we pretty much did nothing."

Strong wind had kept him grounded for most of that month.

"It just blew and blew and blew and blew. I’ve never seen anything like it."

Strong wind forced the helicopter to stay grounded in late November, he said.

"It’s crazy and hard on business."

The wind had negatively affected many businesses, including the tourism sector in Central Otago as fewer people were using the cycle trails to avoid peddling against the strong gusts.

He had noticed the wind direction had changed this spring, shifting from the traditional direction of south and northwest.

"Now it’s all straight west."

LJ Contracting operations manager Kenny Jackson, of Ohai, said spring weather was always unpredictable in Southland.

A howling gale postponed fertiliser being spread by ground recently.

On the same day, other ground-spreading contractors in Southland had told him they were able to apply fertiliser as conditions were calm.

A positive of a drier-than-normal winter and plenty of spring wind was ground conditions being "exceptional" to work on.