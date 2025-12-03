New chairman appointed

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Andrew Mockford, of Geraldine, is the new chairman of the IrrigationNZ board.

Mr Mockford said he was keen to support members through a period of change and opportunity.

"With an election year approaching and significant resource management reform about to happen, there’s plenty that requires our attention on behalf of our membership."

Constructive political engagement was crucial, he said.

"So we secure long-term backing for water storage and irrigation, regardless of election results."

Mr Mockford’s experience includes being the current MHV Water chief executive and previously working for Trustpower, overseeing hydro schemes in Otago and Canterbury.