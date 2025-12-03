Monthly surfing sessions floated

Surfing for Farmers Dunedin co-ordinator Emma Townsend is ready for the first session of the season at Brighton Beach tomorrow PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

The Dunedin chapter of Surfing for Farmers is back to test the waters.

Surfing for Farmers Dunedin co-ordinator Emma Townsend said the season begins at Brighton Beach from 5.30pm tomorrow.

Weekly sessions were delivered in the past eight seasons in Dunedin but this time they would be held once-a-month.

The change was due to only a few farmers participating in some of the past weekly sessions.

"Which was tough."

An idea to stop holding the event was floated but sponsors were keen for it to continue.

The other three Dunedin sessions this season would be on January 22, February 19 and March 12.

If the first two sessions attracted a dozen or more farmers, they would consider holding more sessions, Ms Townsend said.

"The more people that come, hopefully, the more sessions we can have."

Farmers should come and participate, as the use of wetsuits, surfboards and surfing lesson were free, she said.

"You’ve got nothing to lose, all you need is your togs and a towel and have a barbecue and a few drinks afterwards."

The other Surfing for Farmers locations in the South will continue to hold weekly sessions.

Surfing for Farmers Kaka Point co-ordinator Paul Richardson said the first session of the season would be held from 6pm on Wednesday, December 10.

Usually between 30 and 50 people attend the sessions in front of Kaka Point Surf Life Saving Club.

"It is a really popular initiative."

Some farmers travelled from Gore, Lawrence and West Otago to attend, he said.

The surfing sessions were an opportunity for farmers to take a break from cleaning up the aftermath of the October storm and focus on something else and be with like-minded people.

"To get away from it, will be really beneficial."

Surfing for Farmers North Otago co-ordinator Hannah Green said the first session of the season would be at Campbell Bay in Kakanui from 6pm on Wednesday, December 10.

"We are really excited about this season."

The participants would include shepherds from Kurow and dairy farmers from Timaru.

Surfing for Farmers Southland co-ordinator Katrina Thomas said the first session of the season would be held at Colac Bay from 6pm tomorrow.

The sessions attracted farmers of different ages and stages and many of them hailed from different countries.

"It’s like the United Nations."

