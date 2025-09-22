Truck driver has lucky escape in Kaitangata crash

A truck driver has escaped without injury after a crash in Kaitangata this morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said it was called to St Catherine St at about 11.20am because a person was trapped inside their truck it rolled.

Crews from Kaitangata, Milton and Balclutha responded to the incident.

When emergency services arrived at the scene the driver was not trapped.

The truck was removed from the road and it was cleared for traffic.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said one ambulance responded but its assistance was not required.