'Magic of Molesworth' lures hunters for geese cull

A father carries his son over a river as part of the Molesworth Goose Hunt. Photo: Supplied

The "magic of Molesworth" is partly what draws hundreds of hunters to the iconic high country station for the Molesworth Goose Hunt.

During three hunts held over the course of the year, including the upcoming spring hunt, up to 250 hunters are spread over different blocks of the almost 500,000-acre farm in Marlborough.

Hidden in hides and in brush they lie in wait, targeting Canada geese which are a pest.

The Molesworth Goose Hunt goes back to at least 1985 and organiser Mike Gane estimated 90,000 have been culled in that time.

Canada geese - large, light brown birds with a black neck and chin strap of white feathers - were first introduced to the country as gamebirds in the early 1900s and are now widespread throughout the country.

In 2011 the Canada goose was declared an unprotected species, meaning it could be treated as a pest species.

File photo: Getty

They weigh up to 6.5kg, and Gane described them as "voracious eaters". It's thought five geese may consume the same amount of grass as one sheep, making them a major pest on farm.

"They're pouring a lot of good green tucker in," Gane said. "Not only do they eat all the young crops, the young grasses, ... their poo is very acidic and it destroys the paddock behind them. The sheep, cows won't graze there either."

He says this results in a "two-fold loss" and is one of the reasons the hunting weekends are organised to target the species across the massive Molesworth Station.

Hunters come for a range of reasons, be it the challenging environment and weather conditions or proving their cunning in going up against the cunning geese.

"There's more to the hunt, than the hunt. There's just being out there in the hills or in the bush."

Gane said he's been asked a number of times, what's the attraction of the Molesworth Goose Hunt.

A sunset at Molesworth Station, part of the "magic". Photo: Supplied

"There's just something about the Molesworth that's hard to put into exact words.

"It could be the sheer size of the place. It can be the challenge of the winter - I've seen it at minus 14 degrees in the winter and I've also seen it at plus 42 degrees in the summer.

"Maybe it is the challenge of the Canada geese themselves. Hunt them like ducks and they will beat you. They are very smart and very quick learners.

"Whatever the attraction is, I just call it 'the magic of the Molesworth'."

The geese can be eaten though it's an " acquired taste", he said. Some is used in sausages and salamis or roasted, while others might use it for pet food.

Last year's October hunt had the second-highest total, with 1757 geese taken. The highest total was 1861 geese taken in 1995.

Heavy snow covers a camp, showing how challenging the environment can be. Photo: Supplied

Gane expects 200 or so to sign up for next month's hunt held the weekend before Labour Day, from October 16-19.

Hunters need to apply by September 24 though via the Facebook page.