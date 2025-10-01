Smith on Ravensdown board

Chairman Bruce Wills said the election had generated strong interest, more than 25% of the co-op’s South Island shareholders voting, representing a nearly 39% of shares held by that group.

"With her passion for Ravensdown and knowledge of the wider primary sector, voting shareholders have recognised Jane’s alignment to the co-operative ethos, a core governance attribute."

Mrs Smith is a "hands-on" farmer at Newhaven Farms, a 9500-stock unit sheep and beef farm, including sheep and beef studs supplying genetics domestically and overseas.

Her governance experience includes six years as an independent director on the Red Meat Profit Partnership, a $64 million programme between agribusiness and government partners to drive long-term profits for the red meat sector.

During the election she stood for secure and transparent fertiliser supply, quality and pricing at a time when new competitors were cherry-picking the fertiliser sector with a low-cost, product-only offering.

"I believe shareholders need strong, diverse voices around the table that will challenge management, not cloned corporate compliance."

Ravensdown reported a loss of $5.4 million after tax and one-off costs — including the costly closing of Dunedin fertiliser manufacturing — for the year ending May.