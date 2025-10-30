Microsoft outage hits websites around world

An international Microsoft outage is still impacting some websites, but others are coming back online.

Microsoft says a configuration issue is to blame for a major outage of its Azure cloud computing service this morning.

Air New Zealand says its boarding and payment systems have been disrupted this morning and New Zealanders have reported several major websites are down.

Microsoft says it has deployed a previous configuration and some of its customers are seeing initial signs of recovery.

It hopes the service will be fully recovered by around 12.30pm.

Air NZ earlier warned customers to prepare for longer wait times and delays owing to the outage.

The issue was affecting a number of websites here and abroad, including NZ Police and Auckland Transport.

Microsoft released an official statement on the outage, saying an inadvertent configuration change was the trigger event for the issue.

"We have pushed our 'last known good' configuration, and customers may begin to see initial signs of recovery.

"We are currently recovering nodes and routing traffic through healthy nodes, and as we make progress in this workstream, customers will continue to see improvement."

Microsoft said customer configuration changes will remain temporarily blocked while mitigation efforts continued.

"Customers will be notified once this block has been lifted."

Air NZ chief customer and digital officer Jeremy O'Brien urged passengers to allow for plenty of time at the airport, as payments and digital boarding were impacted.

"If you're travelling today, please be aware our teams will be managing some processes manually, which may result in longer wait times and delays. We recommend customers keep a close eye on the Air NZ app or website for the latest updates on their flight and allow plenty of time at the airport.

"The safety and wellbeing of our people and customers is our top priority. Our teams are doing everything they can to keep people moving safely and smoothly despite these challenges."

Meanwhile, Parliament's official website was also down on Thursday morning.

NZ Police posted to social media saying they are aware of the outage and it is impacting their websites.

"We are aware of an outage impacting the New Zealand Police, newcops, and Firearms Safety Authority public-facing websites."

They say the outage is online only and users are able to call 105 to make a non-emergency report, or 111 in an emergency.

"We apologise for any inconvenience and work is underway to get the websites back up and running as soon as possible."

A police spokesperson told RNZ the outage wasn't affecting operations.

Outage tracker Downdetector showed thousands of reports of issues with a number of websites globally.

Microsoft said some users of Microsoft 365 might see delays with Outlook and some other services.

In the UK, Heathrow airport, the NatWest bank and Minecraft were among some of the sites and services experiencing problems amid the global outage, the BBC reported.