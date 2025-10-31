'Predatory' former Aussie MP jailed for molesting young men

Gareth Ward during his time as an MP in the NSW Parliament. Photo: Supplied/NSW Government

A former Australian state minister jailed for the sexual abuse of two young men more than a decade ago has been described as callous and predatory over the opportunistic attacks.

Former Kiama MP Gareth Ward was found guilty in July of sexual intercourse without consent and three indecent assaults following a NSW District Court trial.

The 44-year-old's acts were "deliberate and predatory," Judge Kara Shead said during sentencing on Friday at Parramatta District Court in western Sydney.

In raping an intoxicated political staffer at his inner-city apartment after a mid-week event at NSW Parliament House in 2015, Ward was aware the 24-year-old man had not consented, the judge said.

"The offender knew that the victim was suffering discomfort and pain, yet continued with the sexual intercourse until he achieved sexual satisfaction," she told the court.

"The offender acted in a callous and predatory manner."

The man told the court he felt uncomfortable and felt "a jolt kind of pain" after Ward climbed into bed with him and groped his backside.

Two years earlier the then-Liberal MP invited a drunk 18-year-old man to his home on the NSW south coast in February 2013 after hearing the teen was having troubles with his girlfriend.

They continued drinking before the MP indecently touched him on the grass outside and then straddled him on the bed in his bedroom.

"No, like I'm going to sleep. Get off," the teen said while on the politician's bed.

Ward replied: "No, relax. You know I'll give you a massage."

Judge Shead found there was "a significant disparity in maturity, power and influence" between the teen and the politically savvy MP.

Ward knew the youth was intoxicated but persisted with his unwelcome sexual conduct despite knowing the man was vulnerable, she said.

In sentencing the former-MP to a maximum sentence of five years and nine months, Judge Shead acknowledged the emotional and psychological harm inflicted on the two victims.

"There is only one person who is at fault and who is to blame and that is the offender," she said.

Ward was given a more lenient non-parole period of three years and nine months - expiring on April 29, 2029 - after the judge took into account his lack of any prior criminal record.

She also noted the legally blind ex-MP would find his time in custody more onerous.

The judge rejected arguments that the loss of his job as an MP and the significant media coverage around the case were extra-curial punishments that should lessen the sentence.

Both were an inevitable consequence of Ward's offending, she noted.

The delay between when the sexual assaults took place and the then-MP's arrest in 2022 also did not result in a reduction in jail-time, the judge said.

"The passing of time means the offender escaped justice for a decade."

The 44-year-old - who has filed a notice of intention to appeal against his conviction - watched the sentencing by audio-visual link from Hunter prison near Cessnock.

His two victims were also allowed to remotely view the court hearing as punishment was laid down.

After reports police were investigating sexual crime allegations in 2021, Ward was removed from his position as minister for families, communities and disability services and shifted to the crossbench.

His personal vote was so significant he was re-elected as an independent during the 2023 election despite the charges hanging over his head.

Ward resigned from his position in August, hours before a parliamentary expulsion vote was due to take place.

In doing so, he narrowly avoided becoming the fifth person expelled from NSW parliament in two centuries.