Former All Black-turned-firefighter challenges Seymour over claims

David Seymour. File photo

A former All Black-turned-firefighter says at least one fire truck each day breaks down in New Zealand.

Firefighters have bristled at Deputy Prime Minister David Seymour's statements in Parliament last month saying there had been only one fire truck breakdown, which delayed getting to a fire, in the previous "several months".

"I've been advised that, for example, there has only been one recent breakdown that led to a two-minute delay in getting to a fire-that's in the past several months, at least. So, I think the characterisation of routine breakdowns and danger is simply not sustainable," Seymour said.

"I do note that due to current industrial negotiations, there appears to be a concerted campaign by some in the fire service, and particularly the New Zealand Professional Fire-fighters Union, to try and emphasise any incident and present it as being routine when, in fact, that characterisation is not true," Seymour said during questions on October 23.

Former All Black Steve Devine said he could point to multiple incidents where fire fighters and the public had been put at risk by faulting fire trucks.

"Our truck's been through five intercoolers this year alone and - on a truck we were on last week - the siren stopped working on the way to a call. Then a spotlight in the cab caught on fire.

"Whangarei's truck - over the weekend - broke down on the way to fire where fire fighters almost died during a fire," Devine said.

Steve Devine plays for the All Blacks at the 2003 Rugby World Cup. Photo: Getty Images

During the parliamentary session last month, Seymour said FENZ was spending up to $25 million on upgrading fire appliances each year.

"The replacement schedule for fire appliances I traversed in detail yesterday, but the Government currently has, I believe, 78 appliances on order. They tend to take 18 to 24 months to deliver because they're highly specialised equipment," Seymour said.

But Devine said many of those trucks were older trucks - upgraded or refurbished - and he hadn't seen a brand new truck delivered in 14 years as a fireman.

"The fire trucks that are arriving have been sitting in a yard in Auckland for five years. They've been sent to London to have cabs and pumps put on them and now they're coming back.

"These fire trucks are going to have the same issues as the one's they've got right now," Devine said.

Devine challenged Seymour to meet him at any station in the country and said he would be able to highlight issues each station's crews were facing due to underfunding.

"He can pick a station and I'll meet him there. I will pay my way to get to any fire station he wants to do," Devine said.

Seymour has been approached for further comment.