Record international numbers expected at Christchurch Airport

Photo: Filoe image / Getty

Christchurch Airport is preparing for a record-breaking number of international passenger arrivals this summer.

Overall international capacity was up 15% on last season, placing the airport ahead of passenger traffic before the Covid-19 outbreak.

The season started on Saturday, November 1, with the arrival of passengers on a China Southern Airlines flight from Guangzhou, followed by Cathay Pacific’s return from Hong Kong on Monday.

Airport managers are crediting the strong growth to longstanding relationships developed with airline partners.

Many airlines are opting to fly earlier and more often or have introduced larger aircraft to boost seat numbers for travellers and exporters.

Christchurch Airport chief executive Justin Watson said the surge in airline activity reflected the South Island’s appeal to visitors.

“Airlines are backing the South Island with record capacity, building on the strength of our region, our tourism, and our trade value,’’ he said in a statement. ‘‘This summer’s schedule gives South Islanders more ways to connect with the world and more opportunities for visitors to experience some of the very best tourism offerings on the planet”.

He said the extra arrivals would benefit the South Island economy and feed into tourism.

Outgoing flights will be accompanied by fresh goods including cherries and other stone fruit, salmon and shellfish.

China Southern Airlines is increasing capacity by 29%, offering over 60,000 seats this summer.

The airline’s Guangzhou service will rise from five flights a week to daily from December 18 to March 3.

Cathay Pacific is lifting capacity by 24%, and bringing forward the start of its Hong Kong service by a month.

China Southern Airlines is increasing capacity by 29% into Christchurch Airport, offering over 60,000 seats this summer. PHOTO: CHRISTCHURCH AIRPORT

Their four flights a week through to nearly the end of March is expected to strengthen visitor numbers, trade links and connections between the South Island and Asia.

Jetstar has expanded by 49% with year-round daily Melbourne and Gold Coast services in the peak and an improved Cairns schedule.

Parent company Qantas is extending its double daily Brisbane and Melbourne flights as well as a triple daily Sydney service into next year.

Air New Zealand launched a new seasonal service this week to Adelaide and is increasing services to Auckland to feed into its international operations.

Singapore Airlines will boost year-round daily flights by four additional weekly night services to 11 flights a week from November 24.

Aeronautical development manager Gordon Bevan said incoming flights would arrive with more premium travellers on premium economy and business seating, he said.

Minister for the South Island and Associate Transport Minister James Meager said the extra summer arrivals showed the region was building momentum.

“This is fantastic news for our tourism operators, growers, and regional businesses. Christchurch Airport is the South Island’s international gateway, when it grows, our whole island benefits.”