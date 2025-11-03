Visa-free access to NZ via Australia for Chinese tourists

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston said more seamless travel across the Tasman would encourage more Chinese tourists to make New Zealand part of their next holiday. Photo: RNZ / Angus Dreaver

Chinese tourists are now able to travel to New Zealand, via Australia, without a visitor visa.

The coalition has tweaked the immigration settings in an effort to boost visitor numbers from China.

Chinese tourists with an eligible Australian visa can now request a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority to hop across the Tasman.

"China is New Zealand's third-largest tourism market, with nearly 250,000 arrivals in the year ending July 2025," Immigration Minister Erica Stanford said.

"We anticipate that as many as 50,000 additional visitors may now come each year on holiday via Australia through these changes."

"This visa setting will make it far easier and cheaper than ever for Chinese visitors to get here for a holiday to experience what New Zealand has to offer."

Stanford said the decision complemented other changes made over the last year to make the process easier for Chinese tourists travelling to New Zealand.

"Chinese visitors no longer need certified translations for visitor visa documents and visa processing is now faster, currently four days on average, so holidayers can plan their trips with confidence."

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston said a smoother, more seamless travel across the Tasman would encourage more Chinese tourists to make New Zealand part of their next holiday.

"This change is fantastic news for both Chinese visitors looking to include New Zealand in their travel plans and for our tourism sector right across the country.

"Overseas tourists coming to New Zealand remain a key driver of regional growth. We remain fully committed to supporting the regions to thrive, including by getting more travellers to New Zealand.

"Making it easier for Chinese travellers to hop across the Tasman helps grow the economy, reconnects family and friends, and strengthens trade and business ties.

"We look forward to sharing our stunning landscapes, world-class experiences, and warm Kiwi hospitality with more Chinese tourists who want to experience the unique beauty and memories that we offer."