One dead after overnight crash in Waikato

A person has died following a single-vehicle crash in Waikato's Hauraki District overnight.

Police were called to the intersection of State Highway 26 and Cadman Rd in Tirohia about 12.40am.

The sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.

The road was closed as but was due reopen once other agencies finished working at the scene.

As of 7am on January 1, the holiday road toll stands at five.