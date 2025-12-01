Revellers ring in New Year across the country

The new year started with a bang in Auckland. Photo: RNZ

The new year has started with a bang across the country.

In Auckland, more than half a tonne of fireworks launched high up the Sky Tower.

Thousands poured into the central city after streets were closed to get a prime viewing spot for the five minute display that had taken half a year of planning.

Bipin Bhattarai and his family from Whangārei came prepared with camping chairs.

"We do a lot of camping, so why not?!" he said.

"We just take this all the time in our car so we're just making use of it."

A New Year's reveller in Auckland. Photo: RNZ

He had only seen Auckland's New Year fireworks on YouTube and said before they were let off that they looked "amazing".

"So hopefully it will be nice this time as well."

For others, it was a temporary homecoming.

Chris, who lives in Australia caring for her grand-daughter, also got a perfect spot near the base of the Sky Tower and had never come to see the fireworks before.

"No, never, I think it will be fabulous."

But she was expecting more people, she said.

As it got closer to midnight, more people flooded in leaving standing room only on Victoria Street from Albert Park up to the tower.

The New Year's Eve crowd on Victoria St in Auckland. Photo: RNZ

Tourists were among them, a pair in the country from the UK had come from New Plymouth to see the fireworks.

There was also a group from Las Vegas armed with celebratory horns who took to dancing in the street.

"We travelled here for Christmas and family time," one of the group said.

"We've never been and it was a long trip but it was worth it."

Another in the group said they heard the excitement would be in the central city.

"So we came out, we wanted to bring some energy and this is a fun place to be to celebrate New Year's Eve."

Carnival on capital's Courtenay Place

Wellington's entertainment strip, Courtenay Place, was also partly closed to traffic and turned into a carnival zone for the night.

Kushla Pullman (aka Little Red Riding Hood) and husband Keith (the Big Bad Wolf) came from Wairarapa with their friends Chloe and Lee Dancey to see in the New Year.

"We actually dressed up because it's meant to be a dress up party - it said that online - but nobody else is!"

Courtenay Carnival in Wellington on New Year's Eve. Photo: RNZ

Amid the hedonism of party central, Derryn and Chris Hunt from Palmerston North were enjoying a cold one of the cone variety.

"My New Year's resolution is to eat healthier," Chris said. "Hopes and dreams for 2026? For the war in Ukraine and Russia to end soon, that's one of my bigger ones."

Seven-year-old Naiya, who was at Whairepo Lagoon for the Kids' Countdown, also had high hopes for 2026: "I hope there's lots of fruit in my garden."