Family 'lost for words' at support for paralysed teen

Noah Berkeley during a physio session at Burwood spinal unit in Christchurch. Photo: SUPPLIED

Members of the lower North Island's Riversdale community have come together in an outpouring of support for a teenager left paralysed after hitting a sand bank while swimming during the summer holidays.

His father, Stu Berkeley said he was humbled and "lost for words" after $62,000 was raised in one night to assist the young man's recovery.

Noah Berkeley, 16, hit a sand bank as he dove into a wave while swimming between the flags on Riversdale beach on January 2.

The accident damaged two cervical vertebrae leaving him paralysed from the chest down.

He was able to move his shoulders and wrists but struggled to use his hands.

Stu Berkeley spoke to RNZ from Christchurch where he was staying with Noah at the Burwood spinal unit.

Noah Berkeley was transported by helicopter to hospital following his accident. Photo: SUPPLIED

He said - in the weeks following the accident - his son was taking to his recovery physio sessions with the same determination and discipline he applied to his basketball training before the accident.

"He's been absolutely amazing. We're so proud of what he's done. It's insane to see how hard he's working. He's just unbelievable," Berkeley said.

Since the accident Noah had some feeling return to his feet but Berkeley said it could be a long time before they learned how well Noah would recover.

Chantal Billington's son was swimming with Noah when he was hurt.

She said her family was still reeling from the events but they immediately knew Noah's family would need help.

A couple of days after the accident they approached a friend who owned a Newbold's store in Masterton.

The store agreed to donate a television and offered them a discount to buy other items to raffle off.

The news spread and other contributions and donations started rolling in.

"It got to the point where we couldn't do a raffle. We actually had to hold an auction. It just grew, and grew, and grew. The whole community got behind it and even to the moment that we were about to hold the auction we still had items being dropped off to us. Which is amazing. Riversdale just came together," Billington said.

Last Friday 200 people packed out the Riversdale Golf Club and - by the end of the night - the event had raised $62,000.

Noah's family were in the room while he and his dad watched a live stream from Christchurch.

"I was writing down the auction prices of what everything was selling for and I could see them crying. It was very overwhelming. A lot of people were just in awe of what was happening. [They] couldn't believe what items were going for and how much people were really there to support Noah. It was amazing," Billington said.

Billington said she was thrilled at the result but the money was small change compared to the challenges Noah and his family were facing.

"It's not just a physical injury. There will be a lot of highs and lows with him. At the moment he's doing really well but there will be lows that come and that's part of it. It's not just helping him heal physically but mentally and making sure he's got his family there when he needs them," Billington said.

Berkeley said he struggled to put into words how humbled his family were by the community's response.

"These people that are willing to give up their time, offer donations, support the auction [even] do some washing for us. I honestly can't explain how it feels and we can't ever thank those people enough," Berkeley said.

Berkeley said he was also hugely grateful to the local life savers, ambulance and Life Flight crews who helped Noah and worked to minimise the impact of his injuries.

"The work that they did immediately after the accident was absolutely exceptional. They gave him the best opportunity to make as best a recovery as he possibly can. How they immobilised him, how they were with him, how they talked with him. They had everything 100 percent under control. They were incredible," Berkeley said.