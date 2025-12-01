Person found dead on highway north of Auckland

A person has been found dead on the Kaipara Coast Highway (State Highway 16), north of Auckland.

Police had earlier asked motorists to avoid the village of Makarau after an "incident".

In a statement, police said officers were called about 5.20am to the scene "where a person was found deceased on the road".

"The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries into the circumstances are under way."

Police said a scene examination was being carried out and the road would remain closed.

Cordons were in place at the West Coast Rd intersection and the Makarau Rd intersection.

"The public is advised to avoid the area, and motorists should take alternative routes."