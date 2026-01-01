Road deaths drop but still too many: police

File photo

Police are crediting Operation Open Roads for a reduction in road deaths for the third year in a row.

In a statement, police said the provisional number of road deaths in 2025 was 272. In 2024, 292 people died on New Zealand roads, and in 2023 the number was 342.

As of 7am on January 1, 2026, at least one person had already died in a crash.

Superintendent Steve Greally, director of road police, said the reduction was in "large part", because of its focus on deaths on open roads.

"Over the last three years, we have seen constant reductions in the number of fatalities on our roads, while we have also nearly tripled the number of alcohol breath tests in that same period.

"For another year, our officers have worked tirelessly to ensure we can do everything possible to reduce the number of serious injuries and fatalities on our roads."

Superintendent Steve Greally. Photo: RNZ

While the numbers were decreasing, Greally said far too many families were still having their lives changed after hearing a loved one had died in a crash.

In the 2024/2025 financial year, nearly 4.5 million alcohol breath tests were conducted and more than half a million speeding fines were issues.

"Breath testing and speed enforcement are two of our main focus areas, and we will continue to make no excuses for stopping and testing people.

"We continue to ask drivers to play their part and make sensible decisions both on the road and before you get behind the wheel.

"Unfortunately, we are still seeing evidence that people are making the wrong decisions when it comes to speed.

"Our aim is to see the number of speed infringements issued drop, which is an indication that people are doing the right thing, and following the sign-posted speed limits."

Greally said roadside drug testing began in the Wellington region in December and that would continue to be scaled up nationally between April and June this year.

"Our staff are dedicated to changing driver behaviour and working towards maintaining the lowest number of fatalities in the coming years.

"We make no apology for taking action against anybody who is putting their life, and the lives of others, at risk on our roads."