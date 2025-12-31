Skies clear as young and old gather for Dunedin New Year's Eve celebrations

Dunedin has experienced something akin to four seasons in one day on New Year’s Eve — but at least it has remained dry for most of this evening's festivities.

Blustery conditions and consistent drizzling rain pervaded throughout the morning and afternoon — only for the weather to slowly clear in time for the celebrations, even if temperatures were not particularly summery.

The city tried something a little bit different for this year’s celebrations. There was early entertainment for the younger audience in George St, and the more traditional New Year’s Eve celebrations in the Octagon.

In George St, children’s entertainer Rainbow Rosalind and her performing friends caught the attention of the younger audience, before she fired a confetti cannon to mark the end of the year.

This is the first time the council has utilised the George St space for New Year's Eve activities since the upgrades were completed about two years ago.

Children form a train as they dance during New Year's Eve celebrations at George St. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Event co-ordinator Kerri MacLennan said she was impressed with the turnout to the family event, especially considering it looked like the weather might put a dampener on things.

"All the workers and contractors did a great job putting it together — there were definitely some tense moments when the rain was coming down."

Ms MacLennan said they would definitely consider doing something similar for the next New Year’s Eve celebrations.

"It’s great to utilise George St. It’s such a lovely space, and it’s able to be closed off [for vehicles] and be used for open events such as this."

Fergus Mckenzie (5), left, Clara Mckenzie (3) and Eliot McKenzie (8), enjoy their ice-creams during New Year's Eve celebrations at George St. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Once the children’s entertainment, and the early countdown was over, a crowd slowly made its way to the Octagon, which is gradually filling up.

With a dry but brisk evening, the entertainment for the night includes The Ōtepoti All-Stars — a 14-strong line-up of Dunedin musicians, along with local acts Deaf Raccoon, Seek Help! and IVY.

