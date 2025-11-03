One seriously hurt in Christchurch workplace accident

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A person has been seriously injured in a workplace accident at a Christchurch KiwiRail depot.
Emergency services were called to Matipo St in the suburb of Riccarton about 7.30am on Monday.
The injured person was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand said there was initially concern a person had been trapped under boxes that fell from a wagon; however, that was not the case.
A KiwiRail spokesperson said the accident did not involve the state-owned rail operator's employees or operations.