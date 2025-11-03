Monday, 3 November 2025

One seriously hurt in Christchurch workplace accident

    1. News
    2. National

    The person was injured at a KiwiRail depot on Matipo St. File photo: Google Maps
    The person was injured at a KiwiRail depot on Matipo St. File photo: Google Maps
    A person has been seriously injured in a workplace accident at a Christchurch KiwiRail depot.

    Emergency services were called to Matipo St in the suburb of Riccarton about 7.30am on Monday.

    The injured person was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand said there was initially concern a person had been trapped under boxes that fell from a wagon; however, that was not the case.

    A KiwiRail spokesperson said the accident did not involve the state-owned rail operator's employees or operations.

    RNZ