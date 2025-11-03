36kg of cocaine found stashed inside container

About $12m in cocaine was seized by police. Photo: Supplied / NZ Police

Thirty-six kilograms of cocaine - worth more than $12 million - was found by unsuspecting workers in a container delivered to an Auckland business today.

Detective Senior Sergeant Jason Hunt, from the National Organised Crime Group, said an investigation was now under way to locate the criminal syndicate that brought the drug into the country.

Hunt said staff at the business were unloading legitimate goods shipped from Brazil, when they discovered the drugs.

Police recovered 36 kilograms of cocaine, worth about $12.6 million.

Cocaine was located in these bags, on top of legitimate product. Photo: Supplied / NZ Police

Hunt said it was discovered in bags on the top of the legitimate product in the container.

"This is a prime example of a 'rip on' or 'rip off' importation to try and sneak drugs into New Zealand," he said.

"It's a common method used by criminal groups where they exploit the bona-fide details of a legitimate company's import."

Police said their investigation was in the early stages.