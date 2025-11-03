Serious injuries after car and bicycle collide in Gibbston Valley

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Gibbston Valley today. Photo: Still Vision Photography

One person has been airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after a collision between a car and bicycle on SH6 in the Gibbston Valley.

A police spokeswoman said they were alerted to the crash, near the intersection with Coal Pit Rd, at about 12.30pm.

An NZTA Waka Kotahi spokesman said emergency services were at the crash site, and delays were likely for travellers.

Police said the road was closed for a time but had since reopened.

Traffic was reportedly flowing again by about 2.05pm.