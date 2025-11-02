'Fitting way to honour' much-loved Southlander

Coastguard Queenstown president Johnny Quinn, left, with Central Otago Motor Group co-owner Emma Billman, and Coastguard’s Mark Adams, Phil Blakely and Steve Jarvis. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

A donation to Coastguard Queenstown has been made in memory of a much-loved Southlander who died unexpectedly earlier this year.

Coastguard has received $10,000 from the Hugo Charitable Trust, established by Maryanne Green in memory of her father, philanthropist Hugh Green, thanks to a nomination by Central Otago Motor Group owners Scotty and Emma Billman.

To recognise the trust’s strong relationship with the Billmans, they invited them to choose a local charity to support — and as longtime advocates for community safety and service, they selected Coastguard Queenstown.

And they decided to make the donation in honour of Rick Murrell, a close friend of the couple, who died on a fishing trip on July 20 in Fiordland.

Rick Murrell. Photo: Supplied

"Rick was a great friend and someone we admired deeply," Scotty says.

"Choosing Coastguard felt like a fitting way to honour him — he loved the water and valued community service.

"We’re proud to support an organisation that plays such an important role in keeping people safe on the lake."

Outgoing Coastguard president Johnny Quinn says the donation will support the organisation’s ongoing mission to keep local waterways safe and ensure volunteers have the resources they need to respond when help’s needed most.

"We’re incredibly grateful for this generous contribution and deeply touched that Scotty and Emma chose Coastguard Queenstown in honour of Rick."

Coastguard Queenstown’s now got a voice around the national table.

Johnny Quinn, pictured far right, outgoing president of the local organisation, has been elected to the Coastguard New Zealand board, taking on a national role to help shape the future of maritime safety across New Zealand.

He’ll be replaced locally by Phil Blakely, right, who says he’s "honoured" to take on the job.

"I look forward to working with our dedicated volunteers and the wider community to continue keeping our waterways safe by having a highly-skilled group of volunteers and promoting water safety in our region."

Quinn says it’s been an "incredible privilege" to lead Coastguard Queenstown, and he’s excited to bring the experience and insights from the region to the national stage.