Man sought to help Arrowtown assault investigation

Police are looking to identify a man in the hope he can help enquires into an Arrowtown assault.

The assault happened on December 21, at Arrowtown's Fork and Tap bar, police said.

The man, who police released pictures of captured from CCTV footage, was believed to have been part of a wedding party that had been at the Arrowtown Bowls Club earlier in the day, police said.

Anyone who recognised the man was asked to contact police on 105, quoting the file number 251224/4386.

Information could also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Allied Media