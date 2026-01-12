Skippers Bridge to remain closed

Skippers Bridge in 2022. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Skippers Bridge is to remain closed until further notice.

The closure would cover all vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians, the Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) said today.

It comes after an inspection late last year found failures of the wires in the cables used to support the bridge and any load on it.

The bridge provides access over the Shotover River to the Skippers Point area north of Queenstown.

QLDC acting general manager property & infrastructure Roger Davidson acknowledged the continued closure would have a significant effect on residents in the area, tour companies, and recreational users, but said public safety was of the utmost importance.

"Investigations found failures of the wires in the cables used to suspend Skippers Bridge in place, which means we’ve been unable to safely assess what load the bridge can currently support and its integrity," Mr Davidson said.

"Given the potential risk, keeping the bridge closed ensures we can keep the public as safe as possible while remediation work is considered in the future."

The future of Skippers Bridge will need to be considered by elected members through the council’s annual planning process and prioritised alongside other investment needs across the network.

Mr Davidson urged the public to continue to abide by signage and barriers set up in the area, and to not attempt to cross the bridge.

Skippers Bridge is inspected annually due to its age and risk profile. Depending on their classification, other council bridges in the district receive inspections at a range of times, from annually through to every six years.

