Flying high in Queenstown for 35 years

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Launched in Queenstown 35 years ago, the owner of New Zealand’s first commercial tandem skydiving operation is celebrating the milestone this week.

Founded by local couple Robynne and Lindsay Williams in October, 1990, NZONE Skydive — which won the NZ Supreme Tourism Award in 2007 — has been owned by leading Australian-based adventure and tourism company Experience Co for 10 years.

Over the years, more than 460,000 tandem skydives have been completed from up to 15,000 feet (4572 metres).

The launchpad’s always been Jardine’s Farm, but the company’s planning to move — potentially to Kingston Station — from mid-2031 when its current lease and resource consent expire.

Popular with Chinese visitors, the operation was recently named NZ’s most-booked tour and attraction by China’s largest online travel platform, C-Trip.

Experience Co’s skydive GM Ken Stone says: "What started as a small business in a paddock now employs over 65 people and has become a world-renowned magnet for thrill-seekers ‘embracing their fear’, and earned legendary status among adventurous travellers."

He adds the milestone is a tribute to NZONE’s founders, pioneering staff and long-serving team members "but also the locals and partners whose belief transformed a bold idea into a world-renowned experience".