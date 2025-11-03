Celebration of Korean culture

REPORT & PHOTO: TRACEY ROXBURGH

Songyi Kim, of Christchurch, performs Hwaguanmu, or the Lotus Flower Dance, during Queenstown’s inaugural Korean Day celebration on Saturday.

Hosted by the Queenstown Korean Association (QKA) the occasion, held at the Queenstown Events Centre, was one of 19 globally supported by South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

It provided funding to bring in performers, including award-winning K-pop dancers, traditional Korean dancers, Samulnori (Korean percussion) musicians and taekwondo exponents from across New Zealand.

The event was also supported by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea and Queenstown Lakes District Council.

QKA president Hana Kim said when they first started planning the celebrations, they questioned whether or not they could pull it off, but they were encouraged by the support of sponsors and the community.

"And then I realised this event is not something I make, it’s something we create together.

"Today is about more than performance or food, it is about community, connection and sharing the heart of the Korean culture.

"Whether you are Korean, Kiwi or from somewhere else, we are grateful you are here ... remember, we are stronger when we are together."

The celebration comes a decade after a free-trade agreement was signed between the Republic of Korea and New Zealand.