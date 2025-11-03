Police rule out review despite 30,000 breath tests falsified

Tens of thousands of alcohol breath tests were "falsely or erroneously recorded. File photo: RNZ

Police say there was "no pressure" on staff to meet alcohol breath test targets and have ruled out reviewing how they are applied, after it was revealed more than 100 officers are under investigation for falsifying 30,000 tests.

The falsified results were only discovered after police built a new algorithm to analyse the data, as the devices themselves cannot distinguish between legitimate and illegitimate tests.

RNZ earlier revealed about 120 staff are under investigation after 30,000 alcohol breath tests were "falsely or erroneously recorded".

In August last year, the government announced a $1.3 billion Road Policing Investment Programme (RPIP).

It included an annual target of 3.3 million roadside alcohol breath tests and a requirement that 65 per cent of breath tests are done at high or extreme alcohol risk times.

RNZ sent a series of questions to police about the revelations, including whether police believed performance pressure or targets contributed to the falsified tests.

Acting Deputy Police Commissioner Jill Rogers said police achieved more than 4.2 million tests last year, saying the numbers "undoubtedly saved lives".

"We legitimately exceeded the national target by approximately 900,000 tests, meaning that there was no pressure to achieve the target. Individual officers do not have any specific targets to meet in relation to breath testing.

"Our officers often work in high-pressure situations however that does not mean that we lose sight of our values. Our values are critical to our success."

Rogers said police would not be reviewing the targets or how they are applied. She said police were planning its approach to the RPIP.

"Police will support the retention of this measure and how it is currently applied".

Rogers said "global evidence" showed that high levels of breath testing saved lives.

"The most effective way to deter this behaviour, is with high visibility of Police on the roads, and high levels of breath testing. In 2024, Police recorded the lowest level of alcohol related deaths in recent history."

Rogers said the false data was not detected earlier because the required technology was not available.

In August 2025, police ICT enabled the National Road Policing Centre (NRPC) to build the algorithm which enabled them to examine the data.

She said the breath testing devices were equipped with "state-of-the-art technology" including GPS, officer identity as well as evidential breath testing capability.

"However as the devices cannot differentiate between legitimate and illegitimate tests, police carried out checks to ensure that our staff were acting with integrity to the system. As soon as we realised a small number of officers were not acting in line with our values, we have reported this to Waka Kotahi and begun an employment investigation."

Rogers said police had taken the falsified data issue "extremely seriously," and commenced an employment investigation into the officers involved.

"Police will do everything it can, to ensure that public trust and confidence in its alcohol testing regime is maintained."

She said the behaviour was "isolated to a small number of staff" and did not reflect the majority of officers who "come to work every day to keep New Zealanders safe".

As the employment process was under way, she was unable to comment on whether any staff had been stood down as a result.

Rogers said police had examined all districts' testing between 1 July 2024 and 30 September 2025.

"We chose this period as it related directly to the current Road Policing Investment Programme which contains delivery dependent funding (DDF) requirements. It is particularly important to Police that we ensure our reported performance is legitimate, especially given the funding implications."

The memo

The revelations of police staff falsifying breath tests emerged after RNZ saw a memo that was sent to staff last month on behalf of Acting Deputy Police Commissioner Michael Johnson.

The memo said after evaluating data in August 2025, the Intelligence and Performance team within the National Road Policing Centre identified "an anomaly in data relating to breath testing activity".

"From the audit which covered over 4.6 million breath tests performed between 1 July 2024 and 17 August 2025, the initial analysis suggested there were tests conducted that were simulated without the involvement of a driver.

"This is not what we expect from our staff and urge all to be vigilant about our processes when undertaking and recording tests."

In response to questions from RNZ, Johnson said a review of 5.3 million alcohol breath screening tests conducted by police between 1 July 2024 and 30 September 2025 found 30,961 tests were "falsely or erroneously recorded".

Johnson said the data compiled by the road policing team was monitored and regularly audited to ensure reporting was "accurate, consistent and ethical".

The audit indicated that some staff had recorded breath screening tests that had not occurred.

Johnson said that despite this, police's obligation to deliver 3.3 million tests for NZTA and Ministry of Transport had been met and was not compromised.

"What is a concern, however, is that the data clearly shows either poor judgement or poor processes by a small number of staff using the testing devices.

"We have already reminded staff of their obligations with regard to breath testing processes."

Johnson said the numbers were "incredibly disappointing and concerning".

"It is important we hold our staff to account as the public has a right to expect we will go about our duty honestly, and fairly. This does not in any way reflect the vast majority of our staff who act with honesty and integrity every day.

"We are confident the required number of breath tests agreed upon with New Zealand Transport Agency - Waka Kotahi, Ministry of Transport and Police, noted in the Road Policing Investment Programme 2024-27, has been surpassed despite the number of falsely or erroneously recorded tests."

Johnson said police's existing and ongoing data analysis processes had enabled police to "identify and proactively manage this situation" and had issued a "clear message to our staff reminding them of their obligations and offered further training."

Police Minister, Transport Minister briefed on falsified data

Police Minister Mark Mitchell earlier said he had been briefed on the issue and had been assured police were "taking action and investigating the matter".

"The Commissioner and I have been very clear that standards and conduct must be maintained at the highest level across the police force.

"Road policing is an integral part of policing, and in isolation of these breaches, the targets are continuing to serve a purpose, with positive results."

Transport Minister Chris Bishop said he had also been briefed and was "concerned".

"I understand police are investigating this matter."

Independent Police Conduct Authority assurance manager Andrew MacNeill said the authority had been informed of the results of the audit.

"Police have developed a framework for managing disciplinary concerns arising from the audit and provided it to the authority. The authority will oversee any disciplinary processes."

In May, Transport Minister Chris Bishop and Police Minister Mark Mitchell released a statement saying the government's "crackdown on drunk drivers is delivering real results", with data revealing the number of alcohol-related deaths had reduced by nearly 40 percent in 2024.

"Police have really stepped up their road policing efforts in the past year. In 2024, Police delivered 4,118,159 passive breath and breath screening tests, the highest number recorded in a calendar year, and smashing their RPIP target of 3.3 million per year," the statement said.

"Police have also exceeded their target to focus 65 percent of their breath testing on the highest risk times.

"In the first nine months of this financial year (July 2024 to March 2025), Police delivered 2,177,179 passive breath and breath screening tests during high or extreme risk alcohol hours. This is 35 percent above the year-to-date target of 1,608,750 tests, and a 21 percent increase compared to the first nine months of the previous financial year."