More than 100 cops under investigation for falsified breath tests

File photo

More than 100 police officers are under investigation after 30,000 alcohol breath tests were "falsely or erroneously recorded", RNZ has revealed.

Acting Deputy Commissioner Michael Johnson says the numbers are "incredibly disappointing and concerning".

About 120 police officers now faced "further scrutiny under a disciplinary process which is underway".

RNZ has seen a memo that was sent to staff earlier this month on behalf of Johnson.

The memo said after evaluating data in August 2025, the Intelligence and Performance team within the National Road Policing Centre identified "an anomaly in data relating to breath testing activity".

"From the audit which covered over 4.6 million breath tests performed between 1 July 2024 and 17 August 2025, the initial analysis suggested there were tests conducted that were simulated without the involvement of a driver.

"This is not what we expect from our staff and urge all to be vigilant about our processes when undertaking and recording tests."

In response to questions from RNZ, Johnson said a review of 5.3 million alcohol breath screening tests conducted by police between 1 July 2024 and 30 September 2025 30,961 tests were "falsely or erroneously recorded".

Johnson said the data compiled by the road policing team was monitored and regularly audited to ensure reporting was "accurate, consistent and ethical".

The audit indicated that some staff had recorded breath screening tests that hadn't occurred.

Johnson said that despite this, Police's obligation to deliver 3.3 million tests for NZTA and Ministry of Transport had been met and was not compromised.

"What is a concern, however, is that the data clearly shows either poor judgement or poor processes by a small number of staff using the testing devices.

"We have already reminded staff of their obligations with regard to breath testing processes."

Johnson said the numbers were "incredibly disappointing and concerning".

"It is important we hold our staff to account as the public has a right to expect we will go about our duty honestly, and fairly. This does not in any way reflect the vast majority of our staff who act with honesty and integrity every day.

"We are confident the required number of breath tests agreed upon with New Zealand Transport Agency - Waka Kotahi, Ministry of Transport and Police, noted in the Road Policing Investment Programme 2024-27, has been surpassed despite the number of falsely or erroneously recorded tests."

Johnson said police's existing and ongoing data analysis processes had enabled police to "identify and proactively manage this situation" and had issued a "clear message to our staff reminding them of their obligations and offered further training."

Police Minister Mark Mitchell said he had been briefed on the issue and had been assured police were "taking action and investigating the matter".

"The Commissioner and I have been very clear that standards and conduct must be maintained at the highest level across the police force.

"Road policing is an integral part of policing, and in isolation of these breaches, the targets are continuing to serve a purpose, with positive results."

Transport Minister Chris Bishop said he had also been briefed and was "concerned".

"I understand police are investigating this matter."

Independent Police Conduct Authority assurance manager Andrew MacNeill said the Authority had been informed of the results of the audit.

"Police have developed a framework for managing disciplinary concerns arising from the audit and provided it to the Authority. The Authority will oversee any disciplinary processes."

In August last year the government announced a $1.3 billion Road Policing Investment Programme (RPIP).

The programme included increased alcohol breath tests with a target of 3.3 million roadside alcohol breath tests per year and a focus on high-risk items with a requirement that 65 percent of breath tests are done at high or extreme alcohol risk times.

In May, Transport Minister Chris Bishop and Police Minister Mark Mitchell released a statement saying the government's "crackdown on drunk drivers is delivering real results", with data revealing the number of alcohol-related deaths had reduced by nearly 40 percent in 2024.

"Police have really stepped up their road policing efforts in the past year. In 2024, Police delivered 4,118,159 passive breath and breath screening tests, the highest number recorded in a calendar year, and smashing their RPIP target of 3.3 million per year," the statement said.

"Police have also exceeded their target to focus 65 percent of their breath testing on the highest risk times.

"In the first nine months of this financial year (July 2024 to March 2025), Police delivered 2,177,179 passive breath and breath screening tests during high or extreme risk alcohol hours. This is 35 percent above the year-to-date target of 1,608,750 tests, and a 21 percent increase compared to the first nine months of the previous financial year."