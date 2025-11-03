Wesley College hostel to close on Friday after 'safety' concerns

Wesley College is in Paerata, south of Auckland. (File photo) Photo: RNZ / Shannon Haunui-Thompson

The boarding hostel at the country's oldest school is set to close early amid new concerns about student safety.

Wesley College, in Paerata south of Auckland, said last month it would shut its hostel at the end of the year over ongoing student safety issues.

The Ministry of Education had now suspended its licence from the end of Friday.

"This decision follows a pattern of serious and ongoing concerns about the safety and wellbeing of boarders," the ministry's operations and integration leader Sean Teddy said.

"While some improvements have been made since special conditions were imposed on the hostel's renewed licence in April 2025, further serious incidents have occurred this year."

Teddy said they had highlighted "persistent issues" with student safety, staff oversight, and the hostel's ability to shift away from long-standing practices that put boarders at risk.

The Education Review Office recommended the suspension in September.

"This recommendation, alongside the ministry's own monitoring and the recurrence of harmful incidents, has led to the conclusion that continued operation of the hostel in its current state is not in the best interests of boarders," Teddy said.

In response, Wesley College posted on social media it was a "partial closure", and it was meeting with ministry officials on Monday.

Principal Brian Evans said it did not affect NCEA exams and the school would come back to parents and caregivers after the meeting.

The school is a year 9 to 13 school founded in 1844 in Auckland's Grafton.

It was well known for producing All Blacks, notably Jonah Lomu.

A statutory manager was appointed to the board in 2023, with the notice removed earlier this year.

The Ministry of Education said it carefully considered how to support students.

To minimise disruption, it meant: