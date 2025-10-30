Man bites cop after assaulting driver at Dunedin bus hub

The incident took place at the Dunedin bus hub. File photo

A man who assaulted a bus driver at Dunedin’s bus hub bit a police officer in the leg as he was being arrested, police say.

Police were notified of the disorder at the bus hub about 9.55pm yesterday, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

A man was allegedly assaulting a bus driver.

Officers left the Dunedin Central Police Station and observed the 28-year-old man ‘‘swinging at another patron’s head’’.

The man was taken to the ground by a member of the public.

He was then arrested by officers and taken to the cells, but was still being ‘‘uncooperative’’, Snr Sgt Bond said.

‘‘During that time he has bitten a police officer in the leg whilst being restrained.’’

The bite did not break the skin.

While in the cells, the man then performed an indecent act, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He was scheduled to appear in the Dunedin District Court this morning charged with assault with intent to injure, resisting police, disorderly behaviour likely to cause violence, indecent act and another assault charge.

The events in the bus hub were captured on CCTV as well as the security staff’s body cameras, Snr Sgt Bond said.

An investigation was ongoing and police had requested the footage from inside the bus as well.

More charges were likely to follow, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Police were also attempting to follow up with a member of the public, who was also assaulted and who left the scene yesterday prior to speaking with police.

Anyone who was involved was asked to contact police via 105, quoting the file number 251030/4364.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz