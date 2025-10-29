IES proud to announce opening of new branch

Clayton Holland is eager to welcome everyone to the new Washdyke branch of Independent Engineering Supplies. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

For more than a decade, Independent Engineering Supplies (IES) has been a trusted name in the Timaru engineering community, providing top-quality tools, parts and expert advice to a diverse range of clients.

Founded by Clayton and Rachael Holland, the business has grown steadily through their dedication, hard work and unwavering commitment to serving the local industry.

Now, thanks to the incredible support from the wider South Canterbury community, IES is proud to announce the expansion of its operations with a new branch in Washdyke.

The Hollands are the driving force behind IES. With a background in engineering and a passion for supporting local industry, they established the company with a single goal in mind: offering reliable, affordable and top-quality engineering supplies to those who build, create and repair in the region.

Over the years, their reputation for integrity, excellent customer service and technical expertise has seen the business flourish, becoming a cornerstone in the local engineering sector.

The focus of IES is one of community commitment and growth. Starting as a small local supplier, the company quickly earned a reputation for dependable service and a broad product range.

From power tools and hand tools to specialised industrial parts, IES has become the go-to resource for contractors, workshop owners, farmers and DIY enthusiasts alike. Their team’s knowledge and focus on customer needs set them apart, making every interaction a positive experience.

The decision to expand into Washdyke was made possible by the overwhelming support from the local community, loyal customers and industry partners. Clayton and Rachael were inspired by the feedback and demand to bring their quality service closer to more clients, reducing travel time and increasing efficiency for local businesses and individual tradespeople, and rural folk too.

"Our customers have been asking for us to expand to Washdyke for some time," Clayton says.

You can’t miss the smart new premises at 25 Seadown Rd.

"We’re absolutely grateful for the support we’ve received and are excited to bring our range of products and expertise to more people in the Timaru district. The new branch is a reflection of our commitment to serve the community better."

Like their Latter St branch, the Washdyke site will feature an extensive inventory of engineering supplies, from critical spare parts and fasteners to cutting-edge tools for all applications.

It will also continue IES’ tradition of expert advice and tailored solutions, ensuring every customer leaves with exactly what they need to complete their project successfully.

Rachael emphasises the importance of community support in their journey.

"This expansion isn’t just about growth; it’s about investing back into our community and helping local industries thrive.

"We’re proud to be part of Timaru’s industrial heartbeat and look forward to strengthening our relationships here."

The new Washdyke branch at 25 Seadown Rd is now open for business and you are invited to the grand opening event to celebrate the milestone. Join them from 11am for an all-day barbecue and there will be fantastic opening deals across the day until late.

Clayton, Rachael and the entire IES team invite all existing and new customers to come in, meet the team and see the expanded facilities.

Thanks to the incredible support, Clayton, Rachael and their team are taking IES to new heights with this exciting expansion, reaffirming their dedication to serving and strengthening the local industry for years to come. — Supplied