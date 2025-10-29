Green Island assault: police in plea for information

The assault happened in Edinburgh St, Green Island. Photo: Google Maps

Police are appealing for information about a Green Island assault in the early hours of the morning.

The assault in Edinburgh St was reported around 3.20am on Sunday, October 12.

Officers found "an injured individual" at the scene, police said in a statement.

Police wanted to hear from anyone who may have witnessed an altercation or suspicious activity on the street between 3am and 3:20am.

"We would also particularly like to hear from any motorists who were travelling down Edinburgh Street at this time and are interested in any dashcam footage they have recorded."

Police could be contacted via 105, either over the phone or online, referencing the file number 251012/3291.

