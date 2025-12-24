Pensioner wields hammer in Caversham music feud

A "neighbours at war" situation bubbling away in Dunedin has boiled over after a disagreement over music led to a man waving a hammer at his neighbour.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the 74-year-old Cole St, Caversham resident "escalated the situation" by picking up the hammer during their argument at 5pm on Tuesday.

In response, the pensioner's neighbour, a 22-year-old man, jumped the fence separating the properties and smashed the glass in his neighbour’s door.

The pair have had ongoing issues between one another, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Police were called and arrested the 22-year-old as he had bail conditions to not contact his neighbour, and not to go over to his house.

Snr Sgt Bond said he was not charged for the damage to the door as the neighbour decided not to lay a complaint.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz