Write-offs likely after give way fail at problem intersection

The 'problematic' intersection of Pine Hill Rd and Great King St in Dunedin. File photo

A teenage driver failed to give way at one of Dunedin’s “well-known problematic intersections”, causing a crash, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said an 18-year-old female failed to give way at the Pine Hill Rd-Great King St intersection about 5pm yesterday, causing the crash.

A 50-year-old man was driving southbound down Pine Hill Rd when the young driver pulled out in front of him.

“It’s a well-known problematic intersection, with a give way sign for a reason -- to ensure that drivers look that there is no traffic coming down the hill before proceeding.’’

Both vehicles sustained moderate damage and were likely to be written off, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Alcohol was not involved, and neither driver sustained injuries, he said.

- By Evie Sinclair