Mighty work under way at salmon hatchery

Jackie Manning (left) and many others help out at the clipping day at McKinnon’s Creek Salmon Hatchery. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Volunteer helpers have been busy over the past few months stripping and incubating salmon eggs from broodstock hatchery fish at the McKinnon’s Creek Salmon Hatchery on the Rangitata River.

More recently, they have also been fin-clipping several year-old salmon smolt before their release into the Rangitata River.

Volunteers (from left) Steve deJoux, Lance Thomas, Dean Gibson and Colin Highstead help out.

Group chairman Phil deJoux said he was delighted at the turnout of helpers last month, when 19,000 salmon smolt were fin-clipped (marked) in preparation for their journey to sea where they would spend two or three years, returning back to the Rangitata River in 2027-28.

The hatchery had been operating on the river since 2006 and since then, thousands of salmon smolt had been returned to the river.

The hatchery was operated entirely by volunteers in conjunction with Central South Island Fish & Game.

Fertilised salmon eggs ready for incubation.

New helpers were always needed, and full training in operating a hatchery was given.

It was hoped returns to the Rangitata River would improve in the coming years.

Anyone interested in being involved with the hatchery could contact Mr deJoux on 027 442-2454. — Allied Media