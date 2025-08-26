Collie club stalwart behind-scenes person

Someone you can count on ... Brent Bain has been described as a mainstay of the Geraldine Collie Club where he plays a pivotal role in the smooth running of the club’s annual trials. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

"Just one of life’s good buggers."

That is how Brent "Baino" Bain, a stalwart of the Geraldine Collie Club, has been described; someone who is very much a behind-the-scenes person who shuns the limelight.

Brent has been farming since he left school at 15. He was brought up on Waihi Station at Geraldine where his parents worked and he initially worked on the property.

Now, after various stock manager and manager jobs around the South Island, including the Lees Valley, Weka Pass, Mackenzie Basin and Central Otago, he has gone full circle and is back working at Waihi Station.

He and wife Jo, who have three children, also have a patch of land in the area.

Brent enjoys the farming lifestyle and the people he gets to meet through his work.

He is held in high regard by his staff, leading by example and never expecting anyone to do something he will not do.

Brent always has had a good team of very capable work dogs and, although he did not compete much, he was described as a stalwart of the Geraldine club.

He was responsible for getting the sheep to the courses at trial time and played a big part in getting the event set up to run smoothly.

He has been involved with dog trials virtually everywhere he has worked, including being vice-president of the Oxford club, which hosted the South Island and New Zealand championships, when he was at Lees Valley.

Asked what he liked about the sport, he said "everything" and he particularly enjoyed seeing young people get involved and giving them a hand with their dogs.

The Geraldine club was strong with plenty of young people involved and he was the club’s president for the coming dog trial season.

Among his own team of dogs was Cooter, named after the mechanic in the television series the Dukes of Hazzard, and he also once had a Duke.

But he did not get in his ute through the window, he laughed.

Brent also enjoyed getting young people out shooting, whether that was claybirds or deer, and helping them do it the right way.

His nomination said his biggest achievements included raising a family in some remote areas and facing the everyday struggles of farming — the challenges being different every day.

— Sally Rae