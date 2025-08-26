Community involvement in their blood

Generational farming ... Father and son farmers Samuel (left) and James Reid on Minchmoor Farm, near Outram. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

"The next generation is doing its thing and doing it properly."

James Reid is rightly proud of his son, Samuel, with whom he farms Minchmoor Farm, near Outram, while Samuel does not take lightly the ability to continue an inter-generational family farming business and to work alongside his father.

Both are proud of the relationship with not only each other, but also the long-standing relationships with the many others who play a part in running the sheep, beef, deer and forestry operation.

The nomination said the Reids were well-regarded farmers who were also very community-minded.

In 2020, the Reids hosted a function in their woolshed for those who helped them keep the farm running; from stock agents to tractor mechanics, the list numbered more than 100 people, illustrating how it was not only a team effort to make a farm operate, but also the value of family-run businesses to the New Zealand economy.

Samuel, who has a geography degree from the University of Otago, has been on Minchmoor Farm permanently since returning from a stint in Australia in 2014.

An advantage he saw with family farming over corporate farming was the long-term strategic outlook in terms of development, decision making and sustainability, both business and environmental.

He had no regrets about choosing farming as a career, saying that while it did have its challenges, there was nothing else he would rather be doing.

"I love it," he said simply.

Both he and his father shared a similar mindset and philosophy and recognised each other’s strengths. Samuel was more involved in the day-to-day livestock operation and staff, while James looked after infrastructure. Like most farming folk, there was a desire to leave the property in a better state than when they found it, James said.

Financial discipline was important, along with healthy livestock and crops that had not been saturated in chemicals.

His wife Jane was generous with her time to people and groups and organisations and had been a role model for their son.

In terms of community involvement, Samuel said there was a philosophy of focusing on projects where their expertise and resources were best used.

The Reids provide access to their property for the likes of horse riders, mountain-bikers and walkers and also for the Outram Historical Loop Track Group which is constructing a path linking the Outram township, Taieri Historical Park and Outram Glen.

They had hosted secondary school pupils on farm and, immediately after Silver Fern Farms inked its merger with Shanghai Maling, the Chinese directors visited Minchmoor Farm on their first trip to New Zealand.

They have supported Lee Stream and Outram schools, and the Lee Stream Community Hall, most recently providing a tractor and trailer to remove tree stumps and spoil during a community tidy-up of the hall carpark.

They supported the Otago Vintage Machinery Club and Taieri Historical Society and, back in the day, the clay for the rebuilding of the Outram floodbank came from the property. West Taieri Pony Club was also based on the property for more than 20 years.

Pylons and power lines over the farm carried about three-quarters of the electricity for Dunedin.

They also supported groups that were fundraising, finding things for them to do on the farm like cleaning out sheep manure from under the woolshed.

James has also been secretary-treasurer of Taieri Medical Services since taking over the position from his father. It has been so long that he is not sure of the years, but thinks it could be about 40 years.

— Sally Rae