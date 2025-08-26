A commitment to innovation and safety

Work perks … Nicki and Craig McMillan had just touched down in Samoa on a rat eradication project when this publication was going to print. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Nicki and Craig McMillan, owner-operators of HeliVentures in North Otago, have been nominated as Rural Champions for their outstanding contribution to the aviation industry and the wider rural sector.

Described in their nomination as "very close to being one of the leading aviation companies in the South Island," the McMillans have built HeliVentures around a commitment to safety, innovation, and community.

Craig said the company has grown because of its focus on investing in the best possible equipment, training, and systems.

"Our biggest focus has always been on safety and delivering the best service possible to our client. That investment means fewer maintenance issues, reliable aircraft, and efficient operations – something our clients really value. It’s why we see repeat custom and get so many recommendations."

HeliVentures has also been at the forefront of developing new technologies and methods for rural operations.

A recent innovation has been working with GPS mapping providers and power companies to overlay powerline infrastructure onto pilots’ maps in real time – a game-changer in preventing wire strikes during low-level agricultural flying.

They have also trialled new chemical mixes with suppliers to improve weed control, reducing costs for farmers.

Despite the demands of the aviation industry, the McMillans always try to prioritise their community. Their base regularly hosts tours for schools and community groups, and the company contributes sponsorship and donations across the region.

"We’re lucky to have a team as passionate as we are," Nicki said. "They share the load and help us give back where we can."

That giving back ethos also extends to firefighting and emergency work. Each summer, the McMillans and their staff make their helicopters and skills available to support Fire and Emergency New Zealand, Search and Rescue and the Police.

"It sometimes feels like we can never switch off, but being able to help in an emergency is hugely rewarding," Craig said. "We just happen to have a very handy tool that can make a real difference."

Looking ahead, the McMillans see drone technology as a growing part of rural aviation, though they believe helicopters will always play a vital role. They have already gained certification to operate drones but remain committed to keeping helicopters at the heart of their business.

For Craig, who has been described as humble and sometimes elusive, leadership is about teamwork and high standards. "Nicki’s the real boss," he laughs. "We don’t enjoy the spotlight – we’d rather just get the job done and see our staff succeed."

Outside of flying, family and friends provide an important balance. "We love watching our kids’ sports and spending time at the lakes with friends," Nicki said. "They are what keep us motivated," she said.