SH1 near Invercargill closed after truck crash

State Highway 1 near Invercargill is closed after a water truck rolled and took out a power pole.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said they responded to the crash, in Longbush, at about 2.30pm.

The driver had managed to get out of the vehicle before crews arrived.

Crews were working alongside PowerNet to secure the scene until the power lines could be isolated.

A police spokesperson said SH1, between Longbush and Kennington near Invercargill, was closed.

No injuries were reported but ambulance services were called as a precaution.

The road would remain closed while contractors repaired the electrical damage.

Motorists were advised to expect delays, the spokesperson said.

