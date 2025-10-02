Thursday, 2 October 2025

Driver hurt as car smashes through fence in Mosgiel

    By Laine Priestley
    The driver was injured in the crash which damaged both their car and the property’s fence. Photo: Peter McIntosh
    A driver was injured when their car smashed through a fence into a residential Mosgiel front yard after careening off Quarry Rd today.

    The crash severely damaged both the car and the property’s fence. 

    Photo: Peter McIntosh
    A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said an ambulance and a rapid response unit attended the crash at about 12pm. 

    The aftermath of the crash. Photo: Shawn McAvinue
    One person was transported to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition, she said.

    A police spokeswoman said the crash was a result of a medical event.

     

