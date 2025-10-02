Driver hurt as car smashes through fence in Mosgiel

The driver was injured in the crash which damaged both their car and the property’s fence. Photo: Peter McIntosh

A driver was injured when their car smashed through a fence into a residential Mosgiel front yard after careening off Quarry Rd today.

The crash severely damaged both the car and the property’s fence.

Photo: Peter McIntosh

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said an ambulance and a rapid response unit attended the crash at about 12pm.

The aftermath of the crash. Photo: Shawn McAvinue

One person was transported to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition, she said.

A police spokeswoman said the crash was a result of a medical event.