Farm proposed to become subdivision

A prominent developer has proposed turning one of Queenstown’s last and best-known farms into a 1242-home subdivision.

Kurt Gibbons, who is behind three residential complexes in and around Frankton, including the near-completed Five Mile Villas, applied in May for a fast-track "referral" for his Ridgeburn mixed-use subdivision at Arrow Junction.

He was told his application was "incomplete/non-compliant", but he was welcome to apply again.

Mr Gibbons’ proposal is for the 212ha Doonholme Farm on Morven Ferry Rd, close to the turnoff with State Highway 6.

This was farmed by Wakatipu character Alan "Hammy" Hamilton from just after World War 2 until his death, aged 91, in 2022. It was a pioneer deer farm which also hosted VIPs such as Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew.

Ironically, in his book on the farm, Mr Hamilton said "[After I die] I’d like to look down from heaven and see that it’s still a farm, with its beautiful trees".

"I’d like to see that the farm has not been turned into a housing estate, but rather a park where visitors can drive through by road and see farming activities, the deer, the trees, the mountains and the big river below."

Seven months after he died, his family — who still own the mostly rural-zoned farm, according to property records — had it listed for sale by international tender.

An information memorandum (IM) stated it would appeal to the "ultra-high net worth" set, with one of its seven titles alone boasting a capital value of $4.5 million.

The IM said the farm had 360-degree views of the Wakatipu Basin and a wide range of potential uses, including residential development.

Mr Gibbons’ fast-track application emphasised Ridgeburn’s affordable housing component and plans to enhance the environment.

Of the 1242-or-so residences, 180 would be higher-density "more affordable" homes ranging from $599,000 one-bedders to $999,000 for three-bedders — and construction would start within the first six months of a resource consent being issued.

An economic impact assessment said this "represents a significant and urgently needed contribution to the district’s constrained supply of more affordable housing".

There is also provision for short- to medium-term seasonal workers’ accommodation.

Ridgeburn would incorporate seven commercial buildings including a community centre, supermarket, business centre and daycare facility.

Like Arrowtown’s Millbrook and Ayrburn, some historic farm buildings, likely dating from 1865 to 1875, would be restored and repurposed for the likes of a community hub, museum and hospitality venue.

There is provision for nearly 60ha of native planting and pest control around Morven Hill and the Kawarau River-bordering southern boundary which includes about 150,000 native plantings on the hill and escarpment.

A permit under the Wildlife Act is also being sought to relocate lizards.

According to the application, all infrastructure will be fully-funded by the developer, "with no reliance on Queenstown’s constrained networks".

There is even a suggestion its on-site wastewater system could receive flows from surrounding catchments "including the rapidly-growing Ladies Mile area".

The traffic assessment report said the completed subdivision would create 8000 vehicle movements a day, and up to 800 during peak hours, but concluded surrounding roads could handle that.

However, Mr Gibbons is also offering to widen Morven Ferry Rd and redesign the SH6 intersection.

It is noted Ridgeburn would be well served by existing and proposed walking/cycling trails, and there is also talk of a nearby SH6 bus stop if a proposed "orbital" bus service goes ahead.

Meanwhile, in touting the subdivision’s regional or national economic benefits, to justify fast-track consenting, the application said about $710m would be generated in Otago during the seven-year construction period.

And there would be 6500-plus "full-time equivalent job years" during that period.

