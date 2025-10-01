Arrests made after police break up Octagon fight

Four people, including a teenager, were arrested after police broke-up a fight in the Octagon yesterday afternoon.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police responded to reports of disorder and fighting at about 4.40pm.

A 17-year-old female was arrested for obstruction; "[she] was yelling at police and obstructing them while making inquiries to work out what happened," Snr Sgt Bond said.

She was released without charge and would be referred to Youth Aid.

A 41-year-old female and a 51-year-old male were arrested for breaching bail and kept in police custody overnight ahead of a court appearance this morning.

A Justice of the Peace declined the man’s bail application and he was remanded in custody to appear again next week.

The woman was remanded in custody and was expected to make a bail application tomorrow.

A 31-year-old male, arrested for disorderly behaviour, was released with a warning.

Snr Sgt Bond said the group were known to each other and the disorder was possibly caused by intoxication and a dispute amongst the group.

It follows a couple of serious assault incidents on the city's George St in recent days.