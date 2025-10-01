Car spiked after Dunedin disorder incident

Police search a spiked car in Strawberry Ln, off Upper Junction Rd in Roseneath. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Police have spiked a car and arrested the driver after a disorder incident in Sawyers Bay this morning.

A police spokeswoman said a person in a vehicle allegedly yelled at another person on Hall Rd, Sawyers Bay before leaving at speed about 8.15am today.

"Some time later, police saw a vehicle of interest on Blueskin Rd and kept observations, she said.

The vehicle was successfully spiked a short time later and the driver was taken into custody at the scene without incident.