Car spiked after Dunedin disorder incident

Police have spiked a car and arrested the driver after a disorder incident in Sawyers Bay this morning.
A police spokeswoman said a person in a vehicle allegedly yelled at another person on Hall Rd, Sawyers Bay before leaving at speed about 8.15am today.
"Some time later, police saw a vehicle of interest on Blueskin Rd and kept observations, she said.
The vehicle was successfully spiked a short time later and the driver was taken into custody at the scene without incident.