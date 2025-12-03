Former political figure flees Dunedin police after alleged bar brawl

Photo: ODT files

A former political figure has been released on bail after an alleged Dunedin bar brawl.

The defendant appeared in the Dunedin District Court this morning on charges of assault, disorderly behaviour and escaping police custody following an incident at a central city pub on Thursday last week.

A family member wrote online that the incident had been sparked by political comments on the night in question.

Counsel Jo Turner sought name suppression because of the potential impact of reporting on the defendant’s family.

It was granted by Judge David Robinson but will be revisited at the next appearance in January.

The defendant’s bail conditions included: to live at an approved address, not to be violent or threaten violence to people or property and not to go within 100m of the bar where the incident took place.