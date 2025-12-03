Highway fully open after crash near Clinton

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
State Highway 93 was down to one lane for a time after a crash near Clinton in South Otago this morning.
A police spokesman said they were called to the single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Old Coach Rd (SH93) and Three Stones Rd about 10.20am.
The northbound lane was closed and there was stop-go traffic management in place and a lowered speed limit.
In an update at 12.10pm, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi advised the road had fully reopened.
A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they attended and treated one patient for minor injuries.