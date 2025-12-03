Wednesday, 3 December 2025

Updated 12.12 pm

Highway fully open after crash near Clinton

    1. Regions
    2. South Otago

    State Highway 93 was down to one lane for a time after a crash near Clinton in South Otago this morning. 

    A police spokesman said they were called to the single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Old Coach Rd (SH93) and Three Stones Rd about 10.20am.

    The northbound lane was closed and there was stop-go traffic management in place and a lowered speed limit.

    In an update at 12.10pm, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi advised the road had fully reopened. 

    A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they attended and treated one patient for minor injuries. 

     