Highway fully open after crash near Clinton

State Highway 93 was down to one lane for a time after a crash near Clinton in South Otago this morning.

A police spokesman said they were called to the single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Old Coach Rd (SH93) and Three Stones Rd about 10.20am.

The northbound lane was closed and there was stop-go traffic management in place and a lowered speed limit.

In an update at 12.10pm, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi advised the road had fully reopened.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they attended and treated one patient for minor injuries.