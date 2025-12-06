Homicide inquiry after fatal Auckland stabbing

Police cordon off the scene in Mt Wellington after launching a homicide investigation. Photo: RNZ

Extra police are on duty in two Auckland suburbs throughout Saturday, as an investigation into a fatal stabbing is under way

A homicide investigation was launched when an injured man arrived at a medical centre in Mt Wellington on Friday afternoon.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard said the man was stabbed during a fight with people in a hatchback vehicle on Harris Rd.

"During this altercation, the victim has sustained stabbing injuries before both parties left the scene," Beard said.

After suffering multiple stab wounds, the man arrived at a medical centre on Lunn Ave around 12.15pm.

He was then quickly taken to Auckland Hospital, where he died yesterday afternoon.

Det Insp Beard has asked anyone with information about the incident, including dashcam or CCTV footage, to come forward.