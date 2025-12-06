Person critically hurt in Auckland shooting

A person is in a critical condition after being shot in the Auckland suburb of Papakura overnight.

Emergency services received reports of a person sustaining a gunshot wound on Maadi Place about 2.30am.

The person was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Those involved are believed to be known to each other, and police said they did not believe there was an ongoing risk to the community.

Police said inquiries to locate the offender were ongoing and a scene guard remained in place.