Conman a no-show at latest hearing

Paul William Abbott at Invercargill District Court in 2022. PHOTO: ODT FILES

A recidivist conman with a penchant for preying on vulnerable women has failed to show up to court for his latest hearing.

Paul William Abbott, 42, was due to be sentenced in the Dunedin District Court this afternoon on charges, according to the court list, of obtaining by deception, possessing cannabis and a utensil, and possessing methamphetamine and a utensil.

The case was called and there was no appearance by either the defendant or his lawyer, prompting Judge David Robinson to issue a warrant for Abbot’s arrest.

The fraudster made headlines in 2022 when he was locked up for 19 months over a well-rehearsed scam.

One victim detailed how she had met Abbott on a dating website where he had used a false name and a detailed, fictitious backstory.

He presented as easy to talk to, charming and the woman said she found herself falling for him.

The defendant swindled $18,000 out of one woman, $5650 out of another and stole $2725 of tools.

Abbott told a psychologist that money was not his motivator, rather he used online dating to help him with his social anxiety.

The court heard he gave conflicting reports about his drug use - at one point claiming it drove his crimes, at another saying it played no part.

Judge Robinson today noted Abbott had not turned up for his scheduled pre-sentence report meeting with Probation.

