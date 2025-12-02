Fleeing driver in custody after crash closes SH6

Police used spikes to stop the fleeing car in Southland. Photo: ODT Files

A man is in custody after fleeing police in Invercargill, crashing his car and forcing part of a Southland highway to be closed.

Police went to speak to him about a driving matter about 5pm in Invercargill today when the vehicle, containing the man and two passengers, allegedly sped off.

Southland Area Commander Inspector Mike Bowman said a pursuit was authorised, but then abandoned when the fleeing vehicle’s driving deteriorated.

“Officers have used their training and co-ordinated their response. That allowed other units to get into place ahead of the vehicle.”

About 6pm, the car ran over spikes on State Highway 6 (Winton-Lorneville Highway) south of Winton, near the intersection with McKenzie Rd.

A short time later, it crashed into a water table on McKenzie Rd, police said.

“Thankfully the male suffered only minor injuries and two other people in the vehicle were uninjured.”

State Highway 6 remained closed late tonight and diversions were in place while the serious crash unit carried out a scene examination.

Road users were advised to avoid the area or delay their journey if possible, the NZ Transport Agency said tonight.

Police said inquiries were continuing and charges were being considered.

A Fire and Emergency NZ crew from Winton station also attended the incident.

- Allied Media