Teen spotted wearing allegedly stolen clothing

A fashion-forward Dunedin teenager was arrested wearing the clothing he had allegedly stolen from properties in Castle St.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the 15-year-old male was arrested in the centre city at 3.30pm yesterday after being recognised by police staff.

"He was wearing clothing that was stolen in a burglary recently from the North Dunedin area . . . Castle Street addresses," Snr Sgt Bond said.

The boy was interviewed with his parents present and released on bail.

He would appear in Youth Court tomorrow, charged with three burglaries, one charge of using a document — stealing a bank card and using it at several locations — and wilfull damage.