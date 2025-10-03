Holland back in black

Fabian Holland will start in the second Bledisloe match in Perth on Saturday night. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Highlander Fabian Holland has been recalled to the All Blacks for the second Bledisloe test against the Wallabies.

The rising lock had been dropped from Saturday night's match in Perth when head coach Scott Robertson announced the team yesterday.

But Tupou Vaa'i has been ruled out of the final Rugby Championship match after he injured a knee while training today.

Holland will partner returning captain Scott Barrett, while Patrick Tuipulotu will provide cover from the bench.

Otago prop George Bower is also on the bench, and will hope to see his first test action since July.

All Blacks v Wallabies

Optus Stadium, Perth

Kickoff: Saturday, 10.45pm (NZ time)

All Blacks: 1. Tamaiti Williams, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Fletcher Newell, 4. Scott Barrett (Captain), 5. Fabian Holland, 6. Simon Parker, 7. Ardie Savea (Vice-Captain), 8. Peter Lakai, 9. Cam Roigard, 10. Damian McKenzie, 11. Leicester Fainga'anuku, 12. Jordie Barrett (Vice-Captain), 13. Quinn Tupaea, 14. Leroy Carter, 15. Will Jordan

Bench: 16. Samisoni Taukei'aho, 17. George Bower, 18. Pasilio Tosi, 19. Patrick Tuipulotu, 20. Wallace Sititi, 21. Cortez Ratima, 22. Rieko Ioane, 23. Ruben Love

Unavailable for selection: Tyrel Lomax (thumb), Caleb Clarke (ankle), Beauden Barrett (shoulder), Ethan de Groot (concussion), Ollie Norris (back), Emoni Narawa (rib fracture), Timoci Tavatavanawai (fractured radius), Tupou Vaa'i (knee).

- Allied Media